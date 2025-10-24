Man stabbed to death by juvenile over relationship issue with victim’s niece

NEW DELHI: A 27-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by a juvenile outside his home in Delhi’s Ranhola area after he confronted the accused for harassing his brother’s daughter, police said on Thursday.

Police received a PCR call on Wednesday evening regarding a stabbing incident. A team rushed to the spot, but the injured man had already been shifted to a hospital in Vikas Nagar, where doctors declared him brought dead. The deceased was identified as Hoti Lal, a resident of Vikas Vihar in Vikas Nagar, who worked in a factory in Naraina, an official said.

According to police, a quarrel broke out when a juvenile, accompanied by two associates, entered the street. When Hoti Lal intervened, he was stabbed, leading to his death.

The accused, a vegetable seller, had earlier lived in the same street and was friendly with the victim’s niece, a relationship opposed by her family, causing tension, an official said.