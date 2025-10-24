Man stabbed to death by juvenile over relationship issue with victim’s niece

NEW DELHI: A 27-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by a juvenile outside his home in Delhi’s Ranhola area after he confronted the accused for harassing his brother’s daughter, police said on Thursday.
Police received a PCR call on Wednesday evening regarding a stabbing incident. A team rushed to the spot, but the injured man had already been shifted to a hospital in Vikas Nagar, where doctors declared him brought dead. The deceased was identified as Hoti Lal, a resident of Vikas Vihar in Vikas Nagar, who worked in a factory in Naraina, an official said.
According to police, a quarrel broke out when a juvenile, accompanied by two associates, entered the street. When Hoti Lal intervened, he was stabbed, leading to his death.
The accused, a vegetable seller, had earlier lived in the same street and was friendly with the victim’s niece, a relationship opposed by her family, causing tension, an official said.
The girl’s father said the juvenile had been harassing his daughter for two months. “He even tried to pour petrol on himself earlier. Last night, when my wife scolded him for misbehaving, he stabbed my brother who tried to stop him,” he further said.
Neighbours described the incident as sudden, saying no one could react in time. The girl confirmed the harassment, saying, “He followed me daily despite warnings. After we filed a complaint, he stopped briefly but soon resumed. Once, he even came armed with a sword and threw stones at our house.”
On Wednesday night, the girl said her brother went out to buy food, and the juvenile called him repeatedly, seemingly to lure him out. “Sensing danger, my brother returned home, but the boy followed him and attacked him,” she added.
Police registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. All three juveniles were apprehended within hours, and the weapon of offence—a knife—was recovered. The officer said the killing appeared to be an act of revenge for the earlier police complaint. Further investigation is underway.