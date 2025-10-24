Test done, cloud seeding on October 29 likely

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has successfully tested cloud seeding in Burari, paving the way for the maiden run of artificial rain on October 29.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Thursday that all preparations for the full cloud seeding event, aimed at bringing down pollution level in the city, have been completed and the first instance of this exercise will take place on October 29, if conditions are favourable.

Gupta said in a tweet, “Preparations have been completed for the first time in Delhi to induce artificial rain through cloud seeding. Today, experts successfully tested it in the Burari area. The weather department has indicated the possibility of cloud presence on October 28, 29 and 30. If conditions remain favorable, Delhi will experience its first artificial rain on October 29.”

She added that this initiative is not only historic from a technical perspective, but is also set to establish a scientific method to combat pollution in the city. “The government’s objective is to make the capital’s air clean and the environment balanced through this innovation,” she said, congratulating Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa and officials involved.