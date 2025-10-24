University of Queensland, IIT-Delhi launch joint PhD plan for 2026

NEW DELHI: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi and the University of Queensland (UQ), Australia, have opened applications for their joint Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) programme for the 2026 intake, offering a fully funded scholarship to selected candidates.
Conducted under the UQ-IITD Research Academy, the four-year collaborative programme allows students to pursue research across both countries and earn a joint PhD degree from the two globally renowned institutions.
The registration process will begin on October 30, 2025, and continue until January 7, 2026. The initiative aims to promote international collaboration in cutting-edge research and provide students with exposure to diverse academic environments.
Under the IIT Delhi PhD component, selected students will receive a comprehensive scholarship package covering tuition fees, living expenses, and relocation support. Indian students will be provided a monthly stipend of Rs 37,000 in the first year and Rs 42,000 in the third and fourth years, along with an additional Rs 10,000 per month as a top-up allowance.
During their second year, students will spend time at the University of Queensland, where they will receive an annual stipend of AUD 36,400 (2025 rate) along with a UQ tuition fee scholarship covering the entire duration of the programme. They will also be eligible for a relocation grant of AUD 5,200 to cover travel expenses from Delhi to Brisbane and overseas student health insurance for the duration of their stay in Australia.
The application process consists of five stages- finding a research project, checking eligibility, preparing documents, submitting an Expression of Interest (EOI), and completing the full application. Shortlisted candidates will be announced between January 21 and March 4, 2026, followed by interviews from April 7 to 16, 2026. Final offers will be released on May 18, with the acceptance deadline set for May 29, 2026.
The joint PhD programme provides a platform for interdisciplinary research under the guidance of faculty from both IIT Delhi and UQ, fostering global research collaboration and academic excellence.