4 schools hit by bomb hoax, safety measures enforced

NEW DELHI: Four schools in the national capital received bomb threat emails on Friday morning, prompting immediate checks by the authorities, which later confirmed them to be hoaxes, officials said.

A Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official said that their teams were dispatched to all four schools after receiving information about the threats. The premises were thoroughly searched, but no suspicious items were found.

The first call regarding a bomb was received at 8.15 am from CRPF School in Dwarka Sector-16, followed by another at 8.20 am from Sant Darshan Public School in Nangloi.

Around 8.51 am, DFS received a third call about a threat at Shanti Gyan Niketan in the Goyla Dairy area of Najafgarh, while the fourth call came at 10.33 am from Andhra School in Prasad Nagar.

Multiple teams of the DFS, along with local police, bomb disposal squads, and dog units, were rushed to each location. All the premises were later declared safe after thorough checks. Police said efforts are underway to trace the source of the emails and identify those behind the threats.