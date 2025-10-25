Arms supplier arrested following exchange of fire in Delhi's Mehrauli

NEW DELHI: A 27-year-old alleged arms supplier was arrested early Saturday following an exchange of fire in south Delhi’s Mehrauli area. He was also found brandishing illegal arms through multiple photographs and reels on social media, police said.

The accused has been identified as Kanishk alias Koku alias Vishal, also known as Koku Pahadiya, a resident of Madangir in Ambedkar Nagar. One head constable of Delhi Police also sustained a bullet injury in the incident.

A tip-off was received regarding a notorious criminal involved in illegal arms and ammunition supply, following which a team was formed and a picket was placed at Lado Sarai, Shamshan Ghat Road on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, a senior police officer.

Around 3.15 am, a person riding a motorcycle was signalled to stop, but he tried to flee, skidded, and started firing indiscriminately at the police team.

During the exchange, bullets struck the bulletproof jackets of sub-inspector Naveen and head constable Ravinder, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Ankit Chauhan said.