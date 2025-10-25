Arms supplier arrested following exchange of fire in Delhi's Mehrauli

NEW DELHI: A 27-year-old alleged arms supplier was arrested early Saturday following an exchange of fire in south Delhi’s Mehrauli area. He was also found brandishing illegal arms through multiple photographs and reels on social media, police said.
The accused has been identified as Kanishk alias Koku alias Vishal, also known as Koku Pahadiya, a resident of Madangir in Ambedkar Nagar. One head constable of Delhi Police also sustained a bullet injury in the incident.
A tip-off was received regarding a notorious criminal involved in illegal arms and ammunition supply, following which a team was formed and a picket was placed at Lado Sarai, Shamshan Ghat Road on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, a senior police officer.
Around 3.15 am, a person riding a motorcycle was signalled to stop, but he tried to flee, skidded, and started firing indiscriminately at the police team.
During the exchange, bullets struck the bulletproof jackets of sub-inspector Naveen and head constable Ravinder, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Ankit Chauhan said.
Despite repeated warnings to surrender, the assailant continued firing. In self-defence, the police team fired back, injuring the accused in his right leg. Later, he was overpowered at the spot.
Ravinder sustained a bullet injury on his left arm and was shifted to Max Hospital, Saket. The accused was shifted to AIIMS Trauma Centre, the DCP said.
Two automatic pistols, loaded magazines, and four empty cartridges were recovered from his possession. The crime and FSL teams inspected the scene and collected exhibits.
The accused is found involved in 13 criminal cases, including robbery, theft, snatching and the Arms Act. He was also found brandishing illegal arms through multiple photographs and reels on his Instagram profile. A take-down request has been sent to Instagram to remove his profile from the social media platform, Chauhan said.
In 2024-25, 41 cases of the Arms Act have been registered in the South District against persons displaying illegal arms on various social media platforms.
In these cases, 33 adults and eight juveniles were apprehended, and 34 illegal firearms and seven knives were recovered from their possession.
A case under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Arms Act has been registered at Mehrauli police station for further investigation.
A series of shootouts in the capital city in the recent past
October 23: Four wanted criminals of Bihar, who were allegedly involved in multiple murder cases in the state, were shot dead following a shootout in Delhi’s Rohini area.
October 22: A man was arrested following an exchange of fire in southwest Delhi's Dwarka Sector-3 area in connection with the fatal stabbing of a man.
October 7: A 39-year-old mastermind of a Nepali gang was shot dead by a joint team of Delhi Police and Gurugram Crime Branch following an encounter at Astha Kunj Park.
October 3: Two wanted criminals allegedly linked to foreign-based gangsters were arrested on early Friday following an encounter in southwest Delhi’s Kapashera area.
October 2: Two alleged members of Rohit Godara-Goldy Brar-Virender Charan gang were arrested following an encounter in southeast Delhi’s Jaitpur-Kalindi Kunj Road.
September 26: Two men wanted in a murder were arrested after an encounter in Haryana’s Gurugram.