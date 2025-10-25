Flying soon? Check your terminal! Delhi airport’s new T2 opens Oct 26

As Terminal 3 (T3) of Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport undergoes expansion, the upgraded Terminal 2 (T2) is set to open on October 26. The revamped terminal will accommodate around 120 additional daily domestic flights operated by Air India and IndiGo.

Airline operations at IGI Airport have been optimally distributed across the terminals. Passengers are advised to check their specific flight and terminal details with their airline before traveling.

Previously, Air India operated exclusively from T3. Under the new arrangement, its flights are now distributed between T1 and T2, while T3 will handle international operations.

IndiGo will operate from all three terminals:

Terminal 1 (T1): Existing domestic operations

Terminal 2 (T2): Flights numbered 6E 2000–6E 2999

Terminal 3 (T3): Domestic flights numbered 6E 5000–6E 5999 and all international departures

Air India has shifted approximately 60 domestic flights from T3 to T2.

Air India Express will operate all domestic flights from T1, while SpiceJet and Akasa Air will continue their operations from the same terminal.

The Union Minister of Civil Aviation, K. Rammohan Naidu, inaugurated the enhanced terminal, emphasizing that the new T2 will elevate the passenger experience through advanced technology and seamless connectivity.

“Handling nearly 50 percent of the Northern region’s total passenger traffic and managing close to 50,000 transfers daily, Delhi is emerging as a preferred transfer hub,” said Naidu.

“The 40-year-old Terminal 2 has been reimagined and revitalized to meet modern aspirations and growing demand,” he added.

The upgraded T2 aims to optimize flight operations across terminals and enhance passenger convenience. Technological innovations include a Self-Baggage Drop facility and six new Passenger Boarding Bridges, which ensure quicker and safer aircraft handling. The bridges are equipped with swing doors for added efficiency.