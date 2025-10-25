Gupta inaugurates Rs 30 cr projects in Laxmi Nagar, new Chhath ghat

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday inaugurated several development projects worth Rs 30 crore in the Laxmi Nagar Assembly constituency and unveiled a newly constructed Chhath Ghat, dedicating it to the public.

“The new ghat not only reflects the faith of the Purvanchal community but also symbolizes Delhi’s cultural unity and religious harmony,” the CM said. She described the Purvanchal community as the backbone of the city, lauding its continuous contribution to Delhi’s growth through hard work and service.

The inaugurated projects include the construction of 153 lanes and roads at a cost of Rs 16 crore, 75 sewer and water lines laid at Rs 12.36 crore, and a culvert at Ganesh Nagar Complex built at Rs 1.30 crore. Other works include survey projects from S Block, Pandav Nagar to Akshardham Main Road and for the beautification of Shahdara Link Drain.

“These projects mark a significant step toward strengthening basic infrastructure and improving residents’ quality of life. The Delhi government remains committed to the capital’s holistic development and will ensure adequate funding for projects proposed by MLAs and municipal councillors,” the Chief Minister said.

Highlighting environmental protection as a priority, the Chief Minister urged the Dhobi community to switch from coal presses to electric ones and advised security personnel to use electric heaters instead of wood fires during winter. She assured government support for such eco-friendly transitions, calling them essential to make Delhi pollution-free.