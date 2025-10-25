Gupta inaugurates Rs 30 cr projects in Laxmi Nagar, new Chhath ghat

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday inaugurated several development projects worth Rs 30 crore in the Laxmi Nagar Assembly constituency and unveiled a newly constructed Chhath Ghat, dedicating it to the public.
“The new ghat not only reflects the faith of the Purvanchal community but also symbolizes Delhi’s cultural unity and religious harmony,” the CM said. She described the Purvanchal community as the backbone of the city, lauding its continuous contribution to Delhi’s growth through hard work and service.
The inaugurated projects include the construction of 153 lanes and roads at a cost of Rs 16 crore, 75 sewer and water lines laid at Rs 12.36 crore, and a culvert at Ganesh Nagar Complex built at Rs 1.30 crore. Other works include survey projects from S Block, Pandav Nagar to Akshardham Main Road and for the beautification of Shahdara Link Drain.
“These projects mark a significant step toward strengthening basic infrastructure and improving residents’ quality of life. The Delhi government remains committed to the capital’s holistic development and will ensure adequate funding for projects proposed by MLAs and municipal councillors,” the Chief Minister said.
Highlighting environmental protection as a priority, the Chief Minister urged the Dhobi community to switch from coal presses to electric ones and advised security personnel to use electric heaters instead of wood fires during winter. She assured government support for such eco-friendly transitions, calling them essential to make Delhi pollution-free.
When members of the Purvanchal community addressed her as the “Daughter of Purvanchal,” the Chief Minister said she regarded it as both an honour and a responsibility.
In a major announcement, Gupta declared October 27 a public holiday for the Chhath festival, noting that the third day of the four-day celebration is the most significant, when devotees offer prayers to the setting Sun God.
Meanwhile, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has allocated Rs 40,000 per ward to strengthen street lighting at Chhath ghats across the national capital. According to Standing Committee Chairperson Satya Sharma, 841 ghats across 250 wards have been identified for this purpose.
“The electrical department will complete the lighting work at the earliest to ensure safety, especially for women and children visiting the ghats. Sanitation arrangements will also be reinforced to maintain cleanliness during the festival,” Sharma said, adding that the MCD is fully committed to providing clean, well-lit, and safe ghats for devotees.
CM launches water supply project for BSF camp
CM Rekha Gupta inaugurated a water pipeline project at the Chhawla BSF camp, benefiting both personnel and nearby villages. Connected to the Dwarka Water Treatment Plant, the project ensures clean, reliable water. During Bhai Dooj, the CM also promised a synthetic track in the camp and praised the soldiers’ dedication to the nation’s security.