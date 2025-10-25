Khadi board revives after 4 years

NEW DELHI: In a significant step toward reviving the Khadi and Village Industries ecosystem in the national capital, the Delhi Khadi and Village Industries Board (DKVIB) held its 54th board meeting on Friday after a gap of nearly four years.

The meeting, chaired by Delhi Minister for Environment and Industries Manjinder Singh Sirsa, focused on strengthening institutional frameworks, enhancing artisan support and promoting Swadeshi products.

The meeting marks a renewed commitment by the Delhi government to rejuvenate traditional crafts and small-scale industries that have long been the backbone of India’s rural and cultural economy.

Among the key decisions, the Board approved the appointment of legal consultants to draft a new DKVIB Act and Rules to modernise its administrative and institutional structure. The revised legislation aims to make the Board more efficient, transparent and aligned with contemporary policy needs.

In collaboration with the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC), the Board decided to create a common sales and exhibition platform—‘Emporio’—to showcase around 650 GI-tagged products from across India.