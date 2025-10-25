Khadi board revives after 4 years

NEW DELHI: In a significant step toward reviving the Khadi and Village Industries ecosystem in the national capital, the Delhi Khadi and Village Industries Board (DKVIB) held its 54th board meeting on Friday after a gap of nearly four years.
The meeting, chaired by Delhi Minister for Environment and Industries Manjinder Singh Sirsa, focused on strengthening institutional frameworks, enhancing artisan support and promoting Swadeshi products.
The meeting marks a renewed commitment by the Delhi government to rejuvenate traditional crafts and small-scale industries that have long been the backbone of India’s rural and cultural economy.
Among the key decisions, the Board approved the appointment of legal consultants to draft a new DKVIB Act and Rules to modernise its administrative and institutional structure. The revised legislation aims to make the Board more efficient, transparent and aligned with contemporary policy needs.
In collaboration with the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC), the Board decided to create a common sales and exhibition platform—‘Emporio’—to showcase around 650 GI-tagged products from across India.
The initiative is expected to provide artisans with direct market access and help promote indigenous crafts both within and beyond Delhi.
A total of 17 agenda points were discussed, focusing on skill enhancement programs, financial support for artisans, and the creation of marketing avenues for Swadeshi and handmade products.
Industry Minister Sirsa noted that Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, in her first budget as Finance Minister, allocated `50 crore this year to support artisan training, skilling, funding, and marketing initiatives through DKVIB. “Our artisans have immense talent but lack the means and market access to sell what they create,” Sirsa said. “DKVIB will bridge that gap—helping them scale their work, access funding, and connect directly to buyers.”
Officials informed the minister that the process for securing Geographical Indication (GI) tags for three traditional Delhi-based products has already been initiated, reflecting a renewed effort to preserve and promote the city’s unique craft heritage. Sirsa emphasized that the government’s renewed focus aligns with the Prime Minister’s calls for “Swadeshi,” “Vocal for Local,” and “Make in India.”
He added, “The previous government ignored this legacy. They would visit Mahatma Gandhi’s memorial each year but forgot his dream of empowering Khadi. Today, we’ve revived that lost tradition and are setting the foundation for a new journey.” Following the meeting, the minister inaugurated a special exhibition at DKVIB headquarters in Kashmere Gate, featuring eco-friendly jute bags and handmade paper products crafted by local artisans.