Kian Foundation’s Delhi exhibition brings together artists celebrating womanhood

At the entrance of the Living Tradition Centre at Bikaner House, Delhi, photographer Sudharak Olwe’s black and white portraits of Maharashtra’s Lavani performers greet visitors with a burst of energy and emotion. The images—of artists lining up in glee; in another, one performer stands on another’s thigh, while yet another frame captures a performer playfully looking into the camera, set the tone for 'Shakti: The Art of Resilience', presented by the Kian Foundation and curated by Johny M L.

“One of Sudharak’s strongest stories has always been about Lavani artists,” says Siddhartha Naik, presenter at Kian Foundation. “As a photographer, he has to look at various things through his lens. But if you see the images that have been captured, there is so much fierceness in these women — especially in a profession that is often looked down upon. Lavani is not the most respected profession in the world, yet these women command crowds and carry themselves with immense dignity. That, to me, is resilience.”

The exhibition, on view till October 29, gathers over 20 artists across mediums, from oil and acrylic to sculpture and photography, exploring the themes of womanhood, strength, and creative endurance.