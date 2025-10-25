Kian Foundation’s Delhi exhibition brings together artists celebrating womanhood
At the entrance of the Living Tradition Centre at Bikaner House, Delhi, photographer Sudharak Olwe’s black and white portraits of Maharashtra’s Lavani performers greet visitors with a burst of energy and emotion. The images—of artists lining up in glee; in another, one performer stands on another’s thigh, while yet another frame captures a performer playfully looking into the camera, set the tone for 'Shakti: The Art of Resilience', presented by the Kian Foundation and curated by Johny M L.
“One of Sudharak’s strongest stories has always been about Lavani artists,” says Siddhartha Naik, presenter at Kian Foundation. “As a photographer, he has to look at various things through his lens. But if you see the images that have been captured, there is so much fierceness in these women — especially in a profession that is often looked down upon. Lavani is not the most respected profession in the world, yet these women command crowds and carry themselves with immense dignity. That, to me, is resilience.”
The exhibition, on view till October 29, gathers over 20 artists across mediums, from oil and acrylic to sculpture and photography, exploring the themes of womanhood, strength, and creative endurance.
Following its editions in Goa and Pune, 'Shakti' now turns to women in India’s defence ecosystem. Through a new MoU with the Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA), with proceeds from the exhibition supporting war widows,women living with disabled or amputee ex-servicemen and women from defence families seeking education and career growth.
Among other highlights is painter Vijender Sharma’s diptych ‘Desire for Rebirth’, an oil-on-canvas in a mythical style drawing two women reaching toward the centre, their gestures mirrored by countless unseen hands. Another of his works, ‘The Puzzle of Life’, depicts a woman playfully touching a Rubik’s Cube with her toe — a visual metaphor for untangling existence.
The show, with its multi-style approach, focuses on the idea of womanhood and the feminine, with many works being women-centric. Naik says, “It is about celebrating women by portraying a woman who stands tall in today’s society, whether she is a Lavani dancer, a student, or someone emerging from the ashes of ancient myth."
On view at LTC, Bikaner House, Pandora Road till October 29