NCRTC receives ‘platinum’ green certificate for Anand Vihar station

NEW DELHI: The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has been awarded the Platinum Rating by the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) for the Anand Vihar Namo Bharat (Underground) Station.Platinum, the highest rating under the IGBC Green Certification—recognises the station’s strong commitment to sustainability. This achievement underscores NCRTC’s dedication to green practices across the Namo Bharat project.

All major project components, including stations, depots, and receiving substations (RSS), are IGBC-registered, reflecting NCRTC’s vision for eco-friendly urban transport, it said in a statement.

The certification is based on six environmental categories under the IGBC Green Mass Rapid Transit System Rating—Site Selection & Planning, Water Efficiency, Energy Efficiency, Material Conservation, Indoor Environment & Comfort, and Innovation in Design & Construction. NCRTC successfully addressed each category, leading to Anand Vihar Station earning the recognition, it said.

From inception, sustainability has been integral to the project through low-carbon construction methods, energy-efficient systems, well-ventilated interiors, and rainwater harvesting.

Landscaping under the Namo Bharat viaduct further helps reduce the carbon footprint during both construction and operation, the statement added. NCRTC officials stated that their goal is to meet approximately 70% of its energy consumption from renewable sources. With 4.7 MW already operational, its solar policy targets 15 MW of peak in-house solar power across station and depot rooftops.

Efforts are also underway to increase the share of renewable energy used for traction.

Green building practices

The IGBC, an autonomous body of the CII, promotes green building practices and certifies offices, buildings, factories, and transit systems. With this milestone, NCRTC continues to lead India’s shift toward sustainable and innovative urban transportation.