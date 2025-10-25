PWD unveils plan for transit corridor to ease traffic in Chhatarpur, floats tender

NEW DELHI: The Public Works Department (PWD) has kicked off preparations for a major intervention on Sant Shri Baba Nagpalji (SSN) Marg in Chhatarpur, unveiling plans for an integrated transit corridor designed to unclog one of South Delhi’s most congested arteries.
PWD officials have floated tender seeking firms to conduct a detailed feasibility study for a roughly three-kilometre stretch between the Anuvrat Marg junction and DLF Farms. The study will examine options including a flyover, slip roads and an underpass or foot-over-bridge to streamline traffic flow and improve pedestrian movement.
According to officials, the corridor would be planned to align with the nearby metro line to prevent structural conflicts and maximise multimodal connectivity.
The SSN marg section has long suffered from chronic congestion caused by mixed traffic, frequent cross-movements and encroachments that have narrowed the carriageway to between 27 and 30 metres in places. A cluster of commercial establishments and heavy bus movement amplifies the bottleneck, turning the route into a near-constant traffic jam even outside peak hours.
The tender mandates a comprehensive survey and mapping exercise. Consultants will document buildings, encroachments, road furniture, signage and other permanent features. They will also record tree locations and recommend whether trees can be transplanted or must be felled, and prepare an environmental component as part of the cost-benefit analysis. The study must weigh economic, environmental and social costs before moving to project implementation.
“The study also involves a cost-benefit analysis by taking into account the economic, environmental and social costs in implementing the project. Since there is a metro line near the stretch, moving parallel to the road, the PWD will further study how to integrate the transit corridor with the metro line to avoid any structural conflict,” the project plan reads.
PWD Minister Parvesh Verma had visited Chhatarpur in June at the request of the local MLA and directed officials to propose decongestion measures. The present tender is the administrative step that follows that directive. Officials estimate the feasibility report should be completed in about six months, after which the government can take calls on design approvals and tendering for construction.
Flyover, underpass options to be explored
