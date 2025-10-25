PWD unveils plan for transit corridor to ease traffic in Chhatarpur, floats tender

NEW DELHI: The Public Works Department (PWD) has kicked off preparations for a major intervention on Sant Shri Baba Nagpalji (SSN) Marg in Chhatarpur, unveiling plans for an integrated transit corridor designed to unclog one of South Delhi’s most congested arteries.

PWD officials have floated tender seeking firms to conduct a detailed feasibility study for a roughly three-kilometre stretch between the Anuvrat Marg junction and DLF Farms. The study will examine options including a flyover, slip roads and an underpass or foot-over-bridge to streamline traffic flow and improve pedestrian movement.

According to officials, the corridor would be planned to align with the nearby metro line to prevent structural conflicts and maximise multimodal connectivity.

The SSN marg section has long suffered from chronic congestion caused by mixed traffic, frequent cross-movements and encroachments that have narrowed the carriageway to between 27 and 30 metres in places. A cluster of commercial establishments and heavy bus movement amplifies the bottleneck, turning the route into a near-constant traffic jam even outside peak hours.