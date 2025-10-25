Unified traffic command back in police rejig

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Friday announced the transfer and posting of many senior IPS officers in key areas, including crime, intelligence, vigilance, traffic, and special units.

Restoring a unified command structure for traffic management in Delhi after nearly five years, 1994-batch IPS officer Neeraj Thakur has been appointed Special CP (Traffic), says an official notification.

While Devesh Chandra Srivastava got additional charge of perception management and media cell division, Anil Shukla will be Special CP (Special Cell). Robin Hibu, a 1993 batch officer, who was posted as Special Commissioner of Police (public transport safety division), has been given Human Resource Division, 1994 batch officer Rajesh Khurana assigned provision and finance department, while his batch mate Neeraj Thakur has been transferred from provision and finance division to traffic.

Ajay Chaudhry, a 1996-batch officer who was serving as Special CP (Traffic Zone-II), has been appointed Special CP (Vigilance Division) with additional charge of Special Police Unit for Women and Children.