When Wheat Won The War

After months of persuading the Indian government, MS Swaminathan succeeded in bringing Norman Borlaug, the American agronomist behind the high-yield, short-stem wheat ideal for Indian fields, on a 25-day visit to assess how his “miracle seeds” could boost the country’s agriculture in March, 1963. Seeds were sown at IARI (Indian Agricultural Research Institute)-controlled plots at Indore, New Delhi, Ludhiana, Pant Nagar (now Uttarakhand), and Pusa in Bihar. Improvised fertilisers and irrigation flourished the crop growth further, and yielded around three times of the usual produce.

Convincing Indian farmers to use the hybrid seeds was a hassle. Despite failing all attempts to convince the Indian farmers on taking up the hybrid seeds, MS Swaminathan was still undeterred and determined. “He knew he had to keep on trying so he took to visiting the farmers even on Sundays and public holidays. He would often be accompanied by his wife and three young daughters, who were fascinated by the Persian Wheel and village life. Over the last month, these excursions had turned into weekly Sunday picnics for the family,” Priyambada Jayakumar, his niece, writes in her book, MS Swaminathan: The Man Who Fed India (HarperCollins).

Finally — in November 1964 — Swaminathan’s efforts bore fruit when, on a fine Sunday, a farmer near Delhi’s Jaunti village agreed to use the hybrid seed, impressed by the scientist’s consistent dedication. In 1968, two years after the launch of the 1966 high-yielding varieties programme, India saw wheat output surge from 12 to 17 million tonnes — a leap that Swaminathan referred to as “revolutionary, not evolutionary.” The revolution was later named ‘The Green Revolution’, which also goes with ‘The Wheat Revolution’.