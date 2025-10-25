'White On White' examines the many shades of whites

“The monochromatic realm, when truly explored, is not merely seen—it is felt,” says artist Malabika Saikia, alos the curator of the exhibition, 'White-on-White 4', opening at Museo Camera, Gurugram, from October 31. The exhibition, presented by Gallery Artcradle, features paintings, photographs, and sculptures, in different tones of the colour white.

The show features works by Ashish Bose, Ambrish Dev, Amit Kumar Das, Dev Ramprasad, Nikhil Salkar, Pulakesh Mandal, Rashmi Khurana, Samridhi Agarwal, Saikia herself, and other artists. Each artist uses the colour white in various textures, gradients, and luminosity.

“The aesthetic of a single hue allows us to dive deep into the sensory experience,” Saikia explains. “These works demand that the viewer slow down, look closer, and find meaning in restraint.”

The show demonstrates how the absence of colour can itself become a terrain for exploration.

While speaking about, 'White-on-White', Saikia explains that the show has been a continuing experiment and a way of expression. “This is my third 'White-on-White' show,” she remarks. “Familiarity bred ease, and I explored fresh mediums confidently, pushing creativity further. These artworks feel like refined, distilled expressions of white’s beauty.”

'White-on-White 4' will be inaugurated by veteran artist Shobha Broota, and the exhibition will be on view till November 2.