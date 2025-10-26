20-year-old woman injured in acid attack near Delhi college, police say stalker among accused

A 20-year-old woman sustained burn injuries on her hands in an alleged acid attack by her stalker and his associates near Laxmi Bai College in northwest Delhi’s Ashok Vihar area on Sunday morning, police said, according to a PTI report.

The victim, a second-year student at a private institution, was on her way to college for an extra class when the accused intercepted her on a motorcycle.

“The main accused has been identified as Jitender, a resident of Mukundpur, where the victim also lives. He was accompanied by Ishan and Arman,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Bhisham Singh said in a statement, as quoted by PTI.

According to the woman’s statement, Ishan handed a bottle to Arman, who then threw acid at her. She raised her hands to protect her face, sustaining burn injuries on both hands.

“The trio fled the spot immediately after the attack. The woman was rushed to Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital, from where the police were informed,” the DCP said.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that Jitender had been stalking the woman for several months. About a month ago, they allegedly had a heated argument, after which the harassment reportedly intensified, PTI reported.

Following the incident, a crime team and forensic experts inspected the site and collected evidence. Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including those pertaining to acid attacks.

“Efforts are underway to trace and arrest the accused. CCTV footage from the area is being examined and local intelligence is being developed,” the officer added.