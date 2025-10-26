AAIB to host four-day meet in Delhi, 90 aircraft accident investigators to participate

NEW DELHI: In a first, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) will be hosting a four-day Asia Pacific Accident Investigation Group (APAC- AIG) meeting from October 28-31 in Delhi.
Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu is scheduled to inaugurate the event.
An official release from the Ministry said, “There will be participation of approximately 90 representatives from aircraft accident investigation authorities of Asia Pacific countries as well as from the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).”
A workshop will be organised too. The APAC-AIG meeting is held annually, and ICAO member states in the Asia Pacific region, along with various international organisations, take part. The meeting is generally hosted by any one of the ICAO member States in the APAC region.
Various aspects of aircraft accident investigations, including the processes and reporting, will be discussed at the meeting. “The meetings of the group aim to promote the sharing of expertise, experience, and information among accident/incident investigation authorities and aim to develop and strengthen cooperation among them to improve the accident/incident investigation capability in the Asia and Pacific Regions.”
The workshop will be held on October 28 and 29, which will cover topics related to aircraft accident investigations. Officials from AAIB, DGCA, apart from international participants, will take part.
The representatives from ICAO member states in the Asia Pacific region and AAIB officials will hold discussions on October 30 and 31.