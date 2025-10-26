DTC drivers assigned ticket checking, guarding gates work, as new electric buses to come with their own staff

NEW DELHI: Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) has begun assigning bus drivers to ticket checking, guarding gates, and parking as nearly 90 per cent of the fleet is set to retire by the end of this month.

The move has drawn sharp criticism from the employees’ union. It has been alleged that the Corporation is sidelining experienced drivers instead of deploying them on the new electric buses being inducted to replace the ageing fleet.

Officials said nearly 3,000 drivers have been rendered idle after an equal number of CNG buses reached the end of their service life and were phased out this year.

Of the 2,800 buses currently plying under DTC, only about 200 are driven by its drivers. The rest are electric buses operated by private concessionaires under the kilometre scheme, where the operating companies provide their own drivers.

"DTC has a limited role of providing conductors under this arrangement. The companies involved handle operations and maintenance of buses," said an official.

Earlier this month, the city government had issued an order allowing other government departments to hire DTC drivers on deputation. The order stated that any department requiring drivers may requisition them with salaries to be paid as per the corporation’s norms.

DTC Karmchari Ekta Union said the corporation should instead train these drivers for the expanding fleet of electric buses.

“The drivers are trained, experienced and have spent years on Delhi’s roads. Deploying them to check tickets is an insult to their skills,” said Lalit Chaudhary, president of the DTC Karmchari Ekta Union.

However, the union alleged that the corporation’s latest move is part of a “larger plan” to gradually remove permanent staff. The employee union claimed that several drivers have been called for medical examinations even though they are no longer driving.

“Drivers are being forced to undergo medical tests despite not being assigned to any driving duty. It appears to be a deliberate attempt to fail them medically and then dismiss them from service,” Chaudhary said.