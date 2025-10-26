Passenger from Dubai smuggles 170 grams of gold in bottle cap, held by customs officials in Delhi

NEW DELHI: A passenger from Dubai who smuggled 170 grams of gold inside the cap of a bottle he was carrying has been caught by Customs officials at Indira Gandhi International Airport on Saturday.

The metal, valued at Rs 20 lakh, has been seized from his possession.

According to a release by the Customs department, the passenger of Indian origin arrived by flight AI-996 on Saturday (October 25). “The passenger was discreetly followed from the flight gate and intercepted while attempting to exit through the green channel,” it said.