SIR: Preliminary voter mapping exercise reveals over 1 crore Delhi voters to undergo scrutiny of proving residency

NEW DELHI: A preliminary voter mapping exercise conducted ahead of the forthcoming nationwide Special Intensive Revision (SIR) has revealed that more than 70 per cent of voters registered in Delhi’s 2002 electoral roll do not feature in the 2025 rolls.

The mapping is being undertaken as a precursor to the SIR that will soon be rolled out in the Capital.

According to officials, the initial estimates suggest that around 1.10 crore voters will undergo scrutiny based on the preliminary data.

“The voter mapping process is still underway and is likely to be completed soon. But so far, around 71 per cent of names in the current electoral roll do not match with those in the 2002 list, which was the last time a SIR was held,” a senior poll panel official said.