SIR: Preliminary voter mapping exercise reveals over 1 crore Delhi voters to undergo scrutiny of proving residency
NEW DELHI: A preliminary voter mapping exercise conducted ahead of the forthcoming nationwide Special Intensive Revision (SIR) has revealed that more than 70 per cent of voters registered in Delhi’s 2002 electoral roll do not feature in the 2025 rolls.
The mapping is being undertaken as a precursor to the SIR that will soon be rolled out in the Capital.
According to officials, the initial estimates suggest that around 1.10 crore voters will undergo scrutiny based on the preliminary data.
“The voter mapping process is still underway and is likely to be completed soon. But so far, around 71 per cent of names in the current electoral roll do not match with those in the 2002 list, which was the last time a SIR was held,” a senior poll panel official said.
Officials said that only about 45.87 lakh voters from 2002 have been found in both lists, which are 23 years apart. Of these, 26.15 lakh voters were directly matched, while 19.71 lakh were identified as family members of the matched voters who continue to exist in the 2025 roll.
Officials said the remaining voters will have to verify their residency using documents specified by the ECI, similar to the procedure adopted during the SIR in Bihar.
The 2025 electoral roll has 1,57,92,285 registered voters, compared to 84.4 lakh in 2002, which included 47.5 lakh men and 36.9 lakh women.
As per officials, the level of voter overlap varied sharply across constituencies. Narela recorded the highest match, with more than 50 per cent of voters appearing in both rolls.
It was the only constituency to cross the halfway mark, followed by Rohtas Nagar where 48 per cent of voters were found common to both lists.
On the other hand, Kirari in North West Delhi recorded the lowest match, followed by Badarpur (12 per cent), Burari (12.25 per cent), Okhla (15.18 per cent), Vikaspuri (16.32 per cent), Matiala (17.57 per cent) and Karawal Nagar (19.3 per cent).
Sources said data from some localities is still being verified as constituency boundaries changed after the 2008 delimitation. “The data from a few localities are being compiled as their constituencies changed after delimitation,” an official said, naming areas such as Bhalswa Jahangirpuri, Karol Bagh, Hastsal, Palam, Gole Market, Hauz Khas, Okhla, Kalkaji, Malviya Nagar and Trilokpuri.
Poll officials said the 2002 electoral roll will serve as the benchmark for the upcoming SIR. The ECI has already uploaded the 2002 list on the website of the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer for reference.