23-year-old cab driver stabbed to death by two people over personal enmity in Delhi

NEW DELHI: A 23-year-old cab driver was stabbed to death by two persons over an old personal enmity in southwest Delhi’s Kishangarh area, police said on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Nitesh Khatri, a resident of Kishangarh.

A PCR call was received on Sunday, around 6 am at the Kishangarh police station, regarding a body lying inside Machhli Park, Kishangarh, having multiple stab injuries.

After receipt of the call, police staff immediately rushed to the spot. Multiple stab wounds and injury marks were observed near the ear, abdomen, and other parts of the body, a senior police officer said.

The caller stated that while on his routine morning walk in the park, he saw the deceased lying in a pool of blood and subsequently informed the police. The crime team and FSL were called to the scene for inspection and evidence collection, the officer said.