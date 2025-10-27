23-year-old cab driver stabbed to death by two people over personal enmity in Delhi

NEW DELHI: A 23-year-old cab driver was stabbed to death by two persons over an old personal enmity in southwest Delhi’s Kishangarh area, police said on Monday.
The deceased was identified as Nitesh Khatri, a resident of Kishangarh.
A PCR call was received on Sunday, around 6 am at the Kishangarh police station, regarding a body lying inside Machhli Park, Kishangarh, having multiple stab injuries.
After receipt of the call, police staff immediately rushed to the spot. Multiple stab wounds and injury marks were observed near the ear, abdomen, and other parts of the body, a senior police officer said.
The caller stated that while on his routine morning walk in the park, he saw the deceased lying in a pool of blood and subsequently informed the police. The crime team and FSL were called to the scene for inspection and evidence collection, the officer said.
A case has been registered, and two men were nabbed. They have been identified as Mohit Mehlawat alias Mannu (23), a resident of Kishangarh, and Lucky alias Tannu (23), a resident of Mehrauli.
The motive behind the commission of the murder has been established as revenge.
There existed prior hostility between the accused persons and the deceased owing to an earlier physical altercation two and a half years back, during which the accused were allegedly assaulted and humiliated by the deceased along with his associates.
However, no complaint was lodged at the Kishangarh police station in this regard, police said.
Mehlawat and Lucky are unemployed. On Sunday, Mehlawat, with co-accused Lucky, intercepted the victim and assaulted him with knives, causing fatal injuries which led to his death, the officer said.
Tannu is a close associate of Mehlawat and shares a common history of rivalry with the deceased Nitesh.
Knives used in the offence, blood-pooled clothes of the accused persons, and the mobile phone of the deceased have been recovered, police added.