A Festive Cleansing Post-Festivity

Flowers, sweets, fragrant oils, fruits, candles, lights, all set the mood for festivities. Festivals many a time turn into hectic madness with one-upmanship of gifts, to receive and give, so much so that the very essence of a festival is lost.

Be it any festival, our homes, however, are full of flowers, oils, dry fruits and even fresh fruits during this time and they tend to pile up—who can eat so much really?

Festivals need to be a cleansing of the inner and outer self, including the cleansing of our homes, our relationships, and our emotions, that are often bogged down by extraneous factors.