BJP rejects AAP’s ‘filtered water for PM’ jibe

NEW DELHI: As the political temperature in the capital rises, there is buzz that Prime Minister Narendra Modi may visit Vasudev Ghat on Tuesday to offer morning Arghya (prayers to the rising sun) on the final day of Chhath Puja. CM Rekha Gupta and her ministerial colleagues are also expected to attend the prayer ceremony around 5:30 am.
After a gap of several years, the Delhi government has allowed devotees to offer prayers directly in the Yamuna, claiming that the river water is now cleaner and fit for entry. Authorities have set up 17 model ghats along the river and more than 1,000 ghats across the city.
However, a fresh controversy erupted on Sunday after the Aam Aadmi Party alleged that the BJP government had created an “artificial Yamuna” filled with filtered water exclusively for the Prime Minister’s Chhath dip in Delhi, while lakhs of devotees were directed towards the polluted river.
AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal and senior leaders shared a viral video posted by Delhi unit chief Saurabh Bharadwaj, showing what they called a “mineral-water pond” at Vasudev Ghat. They termed it a “shocking insult to the faith of Chhath worshippers.”
Kejriwal said on X, “The BJP has made a mockery of the deep religious sentiments attached to Chhath Parv in Delhi.”
Former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia posted on X, “By tampering with the faith of Chhath vratris, the BJP has hurt their devotion and trust alike.”
Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Atishi alleged discrimination, saying, “Millions of devotees who worship Maa Yamuna are being deceived. While worshippers are forced to perform rituals in polluted water, a separate ghat with filtered water has been readied for the PM and BJP leaders.” She added that this was “not only discrimination but also a direct insult to the people of Delhi and the sanctity of Chhath.”
Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav accused the BJP of indulging in “vote bank politics” ahead of the Bihar Assembly polls, claiming that the PM’s visit aimed to influence Poorvanchali voters in Delhi.
Yadav said, “The PM, who never bothered about Delhi’s air and water pollution over the past 11 years, is now trying to make a political statement to woo Poorvanchali voters. But his drama will boomerang, as devotees standing in dirty Yamuna waters will return home cursing the BJP government.”
Responding to AAP’s allegations, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said, “People witnessed the political frustration of AAP’s leadership. AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj objected to the cleaning of the Vasudev Ghat and the availability of clean water there.”