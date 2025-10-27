BJP rejects AAP’s ‘filtered water for PM’ jibe

NEW DELHI: As the political temperature in the capital rises, there is buzz that Prime Minister Narendra Modi may visit Vasudev Ghat on Tuesday to offer morning Arghya (prayers to the rising sun) on the final day of Chhath Puja. CM Rekha Gupta and her ministerial colleagues are also expected to attend the prayer ceremony around 5:30 am.

After a gap of several years, the Delhi government has allowed devotees to offer prayers directly in the Yamuna, claiming that the river water is now cleaner and fit for entry. Authorities have set up 17 model ghats along the river and more than 1,000 ghats across the city.

However, a fresh controversy erupted on Sunday after the Aam Aadmi Party alleged that the BJP government had created an “artificial Yamuna” filled with filtered water exclusively for the Prime Minister’s Chhath dip in Delhi, while lakhs of devotees were directed towards the polluted river.

AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal and senior leaders shared a viral video posted by Delhi unit chief Saurabh Bharadwaj, showing what they called a “mineral-water pond” at Vasudev Ghat. They termed it a “shocking insult to the faith of Chhath worshippers.”

Kejriwal said on X, “The BJP has made a mockery of the deep religious sentiments attached to Chhath Parv in Delhi.”