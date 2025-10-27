Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma inspects ghat preparations

NEW DELHI: Delhi Minister for PWD, Water and Flood Irrigation Parvesh Verma on Sunday inspected several Chhath Puja ghats across the national capital, reviewing on-ground preparations and directing officials to ensure devotees face no inconvenience during the festival.

The Minister visited Matiala (Shyam Vihar Z Block), Najafgarh (Jai Vihar), Vikaspuri (Das Garden), Nangloi Jat (Nihal Vihar), Narela (Sector A-10 Dussehra Ground) and Palla Ghat, from where he also undertook a boat inspection of ghats along the Yamuna, including Vasudev Ghat, to assess riverfront conditions and review ongoing works.

At Govind Ghat, Bajrang Ghat, Shyam Ghat, Sur Ghat, and Geeta Colony, Verma interacted with local residents and volunteers, personally checking arrangements for cleanliness, lighting, barricading, water quality, safety, and waste management. He directed all departments to maintain round-the-clock coordination and vigilance to ensure a safe, clean and organised celebration.

“Chhath is not merely a ritual — it is a sacred union of faith, discipline, and nature. The offering to the rising and setting Sun symbolises gratitude, hope, and the continuity of life. The Delhi government is fully committed to ensuring every devotee gets a clean, safe, and well-managed environment,” Verma said. He added that PWD, DJB, and Flood Irrigation departments, along with local bodies, have completed cleaning, lighting, road repair, and safety works at all major ghats.

Social Welfare Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh also inspected preparations at multiple sites, ensuring arrangements for devotees’ comfort, safety, and cleanliness.