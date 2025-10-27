Fake antacid unit busted, 91K sachets seized; two arrested

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police have busted a fake antacid manufacturing unit in north Delhi’s Ibrahimpur, and seized a massive cache of counterfeit products designed to mimic a popular over-the-counter brand.

Two accused—Sandeep Jain (45) and Jitender alias Chotu (23)—both residents of Ibrahimpur, have been arrested in connection with the illegal operation, officials said on Sunday.

According to the Crime Branch, the unit was discovered during a raid following a complaint from the authorised manufacturer of the antacid brand. The accused had rented a local premise and set up a complete production and packaging line that replicated the genuine product’s branding, including sachets, stickers, and printed rolls.

During the search, officers recovered over 91,000 sachets of counterfeit antacids, 80 kg of raw material, 13 kg of company-branded rolls, 54,780 stickers, 2,100 unfilled packets, and a packaging machine.

Police said the products were prepared for large-scale distribution and could have posed significant health risks to their unsuspecting consumers.

An investigating officer said the racket’s scale and sophistication underline how counterfeit operations have expanded beyond luxury goods into daily-use healthcare and hygiene items. “The fake products were nearly indistinguishable from the originals and ready to be pushed into retail markets,” the officer added.

Police have remanded both the accused to two days’ custody and are probing the supply network and possible links to other counterfeit operations.