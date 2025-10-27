Government festival: Chhath Politics far away from its place of origin

Last Monday we woke up awaiting Diwali celebrations. This Monday we are waiting for the Chhath festivities. The aftermath of Diwali saw political rivalries in full play.

The ‘politicisation’ of Chhath puja has already begun. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta addressed a press conference last week outlining her government initiatives for making the puja possible in a ‘froth free’ Yamuna. Her Ministers and party leaders are flooding the social media space with reels and images of their input in making the Chhath festival clean and green.

The opposition is up with its snide remarks claiming that Chhath was expected to be as green and clean Diwali was, celebrated a week earlier. The quality of post Diwali air in the city, according to newspaper reports, rose to a five years high.

It was around the turn of the century that Chhath celebrations came to be ‘noticed’ in the city. In 1998, Mahabal Mishra was the first Bihari to be elected to Delhi Legislative Assembly. As part of his politics he started to wear his Bihari identity on his sleeves. Congress, the party Mishra belonged to, was in power then and Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit too was eyeing the bourgeoning Bihari population in the city.

BJP, then comfortable to remain a party with its base largely in the Vaishya and Punjabi communities, was late in taking note of the Biharis. Though in 1993, cricketer Kirti Azad had won on BJP ticket, and despite being son of a former Bihar chief minister Bhagwat Jha Azad, he saw himself as a Delhi boy having been educated at Modern School and St Stephens College.

Sheila Dikshit incidentally defeated the cricketer in 1998 polls. In 2003, BJP pitched his wife Poonam Azad against Dikshit. To create right political aesthetics, Poonam Azad did Chhath puja at then Deputy Prime Minister Lal Krishna Advani’s house under the patronage of party’s chief ministerial face Madanlal Khurana.