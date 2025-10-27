Major twist in Delhi acid attack case as victim’s father confesses to staging assault: Report

In a dramatic twist to the alleged acid attack on a 20-year-old Delhi University student near Laxmibai College, the investigation has taken a completely new turn with police sources saying the woman’s father confessed to plotting the assault to frame her alleged stalker.

According to a report by India Today TV, the father, identified as Aqeel, admitted during questioning that he planned the incident after the stalker’s wife filed a rape case against him.

Aqeel allegedly told police that he wanted to implicate the man, Jitender, and his associates, Ishan and Arman, with whom he also had disputes. He further revealed that his daughter brought the acid, a toilet-cleaning chemical, used in the staged attack.

The confession came after reports appeared that multiple discrepancies had emerged in the woman’s account. Investigators found that Jitender’s location at the time of the alleged attack was in Karol Bagh, several kilometres from the crime spot. “His call detail records and CCTV footage show that both Jitender and his wife were in Karol Bagh during the time of the alleged attack,” a police officer told PTI. The motorcycle said to have been used in the crime was also traced to the same area.