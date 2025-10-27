NDMC expands network for mist sprayer project

NEW DELHI: As Delhi continues to battle poor air quality, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has launched the second phase of its mist sprayer project along Shanti Path and Africa Avenue to combat dust and pollution. The system aims to reduce smog and settle suspended particles through a network of automated misting units.

According to NDMC Vice-Chairperson Kuljeet Singh Chahal, the initiative builds on the success of the first phase implemented at Lodhi Road earlier this year. “With pollution levels hovering in the ‘very poor’ range, NDMC is focusing on targeted interventions for cleaner air, greener stretches, and greater public awareness,” he said.

The sprayers, mounted on electric poles, release fine droplets of treated water to capture airborne dust while also watering roadside vegetation.

Thirty poles with five nozzles each have been installed over an 850-metre stretch on Africa Avenue, and 32 poles cover 900 metres on Shanti Path. Chahal said the third phase will extend to 24 major roads within NDMC limits at a cost of Rs 15 crore.