10 new DJB plants to target unsewered areas

NEW DELHI: In a renewed push to revive the Yamuna, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has launched work on 10 decentralised sewage treatment plants (DSTPs) across the city to tackle untreated wastewater flowing into the river. The project marks a shift from the conventional model of large sewage treatment plants (STPs) to compact, localised systems.

Officials said tenders have been floated for DSTPs in the Najafgarh drainage zone, Tikri Kalan and several villages, including Jaunti, Rindhala, Nizampur and Sawda. Collectively, these facilities are expected to add around 30 million gallons per day (MGD) to Delhi’s sewage treatment capacity.

Water minister Parvesh Verma recently announced that the government was fast-tracking multiple projects to close an estimated 400 MGD gap between sewage generated and treated in the city.