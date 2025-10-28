A Matter Of Meanings

Saba Hasan’s exhibition, ‘jo ġāyab hai, aur hāzir bhi (what is absent and also present)’, curated by Neha ‘Zooni’ Tickoo at the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art, presents Hasan’s series of book sculptures created over the past years. The sculptures featured at the exhibition have been created out of a quite distinctive practice followed by Hasan — of burning, folding, carving, and lathering the books with clay.

“Sometimes I dip a book in clay; sometimes I layer it page by page. I’ve even wrapped books in gauze, like mummies, after reading about Egyptian embalming. I fill them with spices or sand. The idea is sometimes to preserve knowledge, sometimes to redefine what knowledge, or truth is,” she remarks.

This method of covering books with clay, and the concealed text symbolises the denial to accept what is offered in the text. “So, it began with criticism, with questioning the validity of knowledge, which is handed down to us, year after year,” she tells TMS. Hence, using her art as a form of expression, she tends to break the conventional idea of receiving knowledge, and restricting it to one medium—books.

Hasan describes her style as one combining “the skill of a classicist, where craftsmanship is important.” According to Hasan, craftsmanship is perfected by practicing for years. “So it's like every little detail of the work is mastered by me before I convert it into an artwork,” she adds. " I'm 63 years old now. So, you can imagine the amount of effort I've put in about 15 years of work, being presented at this exhibition."