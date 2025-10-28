First cloud seeding trial conducted in parts of Delhi to induce rainfall

In a bid to induce artificial rain and tackle the air pollution in Delhi, a cloud seeding trial was conducted in parts of the national capital on Tuesday, reported PTI.

The trial has been conducted in the Burari, north Karol Bagh and Mayur Vihar areas of the national capital as part of the Delhi government's broader strategy to mitigate deteriorating air quality during the winter months.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had earlier given approval for IIT Kanpur to conduct the operations using a Cessna 206-H aircraft (VT-IIT).

According to the officials, the aircraft took off from Kanpur for Delhi, carrying special salt-based and silver iodide flares designed to trigger rain.

The operation lasted for half an hour and eight fire flares were released, said Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

The minister said that, according to IIT Kanpur, artificial rain could begin within 15 minutes or may take up to four hours after the process.

The second trial will be conducted later in the day in outer Delhi, he said, adding that nine to ten trials are planned over the next few days.

"This is a huge step taken by the government to mitigate pollution. If trials are successful, we will prepare a long-term plan," Sirsa added.