Creepers for homes: The secret to adding lush charm

Curtains are fine, but have you ever tried swapping them for a wall of green creepers? Nothing beats the drama of plants spilling, climbing, and flowering around your home. But here’s the golden rule before you get tempted: flowering creepers need sun — lots of it. If your balcony or wall gets no direct sun, you can still have creepers, but don’t expect blooms. For foliage creepers, bright, indirect light works, but flowers demand their daily dose of sunshine. Here are my tried-and-tested favourites, with tips to keep them lush and blooming.
Cat’s Claw (Macfadyena unguis-cati)
A rare find in Indian homes, but such a showstopper. With dense foliage and claw-like tendrils that grab onto walls, it creates a rich green curtain effect.
Watering: Moderate — twice a week is enough.
Sunlight: Bright indirect to full sun.
Soil & Fertiliser: Grows happily in well-draining garden soil. A monthly dose of balanced liquid fertiliser helps it stay dense.
Aesthetic tip: Perfect for pergolas and balcony grills — it gives you privacy and a lush “living curtain.”
Thunbergia (Sky Vine)
The darling of landscapers. Its violet-blue flowers pop dramatically against fresh green leaves, like nature’s artwork.
Watering: Keep soil consistently moist.
Sunlight: At least 4-5 hours of sun daily.
Soil & Fertiliser: Rich, loamy soil with compost. Feed with phosphorus-heavy fertiliser (like bone meal or liquid bloom boosters) for abundant flowers.
Aesthetic tip: Ideal for covering bare compound walls or letting trail down from terrace railings.
Morning Glory
My personal favourite. With flowers that unfurl at dawn, it’s like your garden wakes up with you. Best for cooler, moist conditions — not for scorching rooftops.
Watering: Needs regular moisture; don’t let it dry out.
Sunlight: Loves morning sun, 3-4 hours minimum.
Soil & Fertiliser: Loose, fertile soil. A monthly organic fertiliser keeps blooms steady.
Aesthetic tip: Train it on arches or trellises — it gives a romantic, dreamy vibe to balconies and entryways.
Madhumalti (Rangoon Creeper)
The Indian favourite. It won’t sulk or disappoint, and those clusters of pink, white, and red blooms with their heady fragrance? Pure nostalgia.
Watering: Deep watering once or twice a week.
Sunlight: Needs full sun to flower profusely.
Soil & Fertiliser: Loves garden soil mixed with compost. Feed with organic manure every month to keep flowers coming.
Aesthetic tip: Best on boundary walls or gates, where it can spill freely and perfume the air.
Alamanda
Not the most graceful creeper — its growth is a bit stiff — but the bold yellow flowers are like sunshine exploding on your wall.
Watering: Twice a week; likes consistent moisture but no waterlogging.
Sunlight: Needs strong, direct sun.
Soil & Fertiliser: Rich sandy soil with good drainage. Feed with a phosphorus-rich liquid fertiliser every 15 days for maximum flowering.
Aesthetic tip: Works well as a bright focal point on an otherwise plain wall.
So next time you think of curtains or grills, think creepers. Train them on walls, arches, pergolas, or even balcony rails. With the right soil, a little fertiliser love, and plenty of sunlight, they’ll not only cover your spaces but also add the lush charm and festive cheer you didn’t know you needed.