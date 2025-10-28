Creepers for homes: The secret to adding lush charm

Cat’s Claw (Macfadyena unguis-cati)

A rare find in Indian homes, but such a showstopper. With dense foliage and claw-like tendrils that grab onto walls, it creates a rich green curtain effect.

Watering: Moderate — twice a week is enough.

Sunlight: Bright indirect to full sun.

Soil & Fertiliser: Grows happily in well-draining garden soil. A monthly dose of balanced liquid fertiliser helps it stay dense.

Aesthetic tip: Perfect for pergolas and balcony grills — it gives you privacy and a lush “living curtain.”