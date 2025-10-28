Drug addict ‘Bunty-Babli’ held for gold chain snatching

NEW DELHI: A drug-addict brother-sister duo, dubbed the ‘Bunty–Babli’ pair, was nabbed for allegedly snatching gold chains, police said on Monday.

They have been identified as Neelam (24) and her 17-year-old brother, both residents of Dakshinpuri in Ambedkar Nagar. Four gold chains were recovered, which were snatched in the areas of Malviya Nagar, Kotla Mubarakpur, and Kartavya Path, police said. Several incidents of chain snatching involving a boy and a girl had been reported from the Malviya Nagar, KM Pur, and Kartavya Path police stations.

“On September 28 around 9 am, the complainant was returning on foot with her husband from Main Market, Malviya Nagar. When they reached near house number G-4/20, a boy and a girl came from behind on a scooty,” a senior police officer said. The boy was driving while the girl, wearing yellow clothes, snatched the chain from the complainant’s neck before both fled.

In another incident on October 25, a woman reported that while taking photographs near Jam Javta Masjid on Mansingh Road, two persons on a scooter snatched her gold chain with a diamond locket and escaped.

An analysis of over 50 CCTV cameras traced the accused’s movement to Dakshinpuri and Ambedkar Nagar. With the help of local intelligence, both were nabbed from Pushp Vihar, Saket, DCP (South) Ankit Chauhan said.

Police recovered four chains and a grey TVS Ntorq scooty used in the crimes. Both are drug addicts and siblings of a criminal family.