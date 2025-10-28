Marijuana valued at Rs 4.94 crore seized from jackfruit packets at Delhi airport

“The passengers were diverted at the green channel to facilitate capture of x-rays of their belongings as well as baggage search by the Customs Officers,” it said. On examination of bags carried by the passengers, pouches containing green coloured narcotic substances suspected to be Marijuana weighing 4,941 grams were found, the release said.

“When the material was subjected to diagnostic tests, prima facie it appeared to be marijuana. The value of the said substance is 4.94 crore approx. In addition to this, four receivers are also arrested,” it added.

The passengers as well as the receivers had violated provisions of Section 8 of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, and had committed offences punishable under Section 20, 23 and 29 of NDPS Act 1985.They have been arrested under the Act.

The marijuana has been seized along with the concealed material and packaging under section 43(a) of the NDPS Act, 1985.

Further investigation is in progress.