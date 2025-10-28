Yamuna ghat lit up amid rush, traffic snarls, rituals

NEW DELHI: The ghats of Yamuna were overwhelmed with a massive turnout of devotees offering their prayers to the sun god. The ancient rituals found glory in the congregation of a community echoing love and pride for their homeland and culture. The ITO ghat resonated with similar energy, as devotees gathered with a basket of fruits, diyas and sugarcane–bursting crackers half dipped in the river by sunset.

However, reaching the ghat navigating a disrupted traffic along the bridge was no less than a tedious expedition. Narrowed down by parked cars, trucks, and pickup vans, the stretch had come to a standstill even when police personnel actively tried to manage the situation. Impatient ones tried to find alternative routes to the ghat, trekking down from unidentified spots along the road.

Women in bright sarees, sindur adorning their elegance, stood in knee-deep water offering arghya. Stalls eloquent with lighting could not overshadow the brightness of the glowing sun veiled with a layer of smog. The enthusiasm of devotees lit up the silhouette amid chaos.

People from all walks of life came together in the same river chanting hymns. However, the heavy rush of people left zero breathing space for first-time visitors, emphasising the need for streamlined, safe celebrations. The crackle of crackers added to the breathlessness, as the city paused in a quiet reflection – a dilemma between culture and consciousness.