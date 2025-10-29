AAP, Congress slam BJP over festival row

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi cancelled his Chhath Puja and Surya Arghya due to the BJP’s failed attempt to create a “fake Yamuna” at Vasudev Ghat.

AAP Delhi unit president Saurabh Bhardwaj said the BJP’s plan to project a clean Yamuna before the Bihar polls collapsed after the truth surfaced. Displaying images at a press conference, Bhardwaj claimed that the BJP government had prepared the site for a photoshoot to show that the Yamuna water was clean and filtered.

Meanwhile, Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav said Modi’s decision to skip the Chhath event at Vasudev Ghat showed that the BJP’s political stunt to woo Poorvanchali voters had backfired. He said devotees were upset over being forced to perform rituals in polluted surroundings. Yadav, who visited the Chhath Puja celebrations in Badli, added that Congress had long been demanding clean ghats, tents, and electricity for Poorvanchali devotees during the festival.