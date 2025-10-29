Bypolls for 12 MCD wards on November 30, results on December 3

NEW DELHI: Bypolls for 12 Municipal Corporation of Delhi wards will be held on November 30, while the counting of votes will take place on December 3, the Delhi State Election Commission announced on Tuesday.

As per the schedule, the nomination process will begin on November 3 and continue till November 10. Scrutiny of nomination papers will be conducted on November 12, and candidates can withdraw their nominations till November 15, according to a statement issued by the Commission.

The bypolls will be held in Mundka, Shalimar Bagh-B, Ashok Vihar, Chandni Chowk, Chandni Mahal, Dwarka-B, Dichaon Kalan, Naraina, Sangam Vihar-A, Dakshin Puri, Greater Kailash, and Vinod Nagar wards.

Shalimar Bagh-B ward was earlier represented by CM Rekha Gupta, while Dwarka-B was vacated by BJP councillor Kamaljeet Sehrawat after her election to the West Delhi Lok Sabha seat. The remaining wards were vacated after sitting councillors from both BJP and AAP contested the Delhi Assembly elections held in February and became MLAs.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva welcomed the announcement, saying the results would come “one-sidedly in favour of the party.” He said that in the past eight months, the people of Delhi had witnessed how, after the formation of the BJP’s ‘triple-engine’ government, the city’s development, maintenance, and administration gained new momentum.

Sachdeva highlighted the improved arrangements during the Kanwar and Chhath festivals and the decision to conduct artificial rainfall to curb pollution as examples of the BJP’s governance impact. “People will vote in favour of the BJP in the upcoming bypolls,” he said.