Delhi High Court gets three new judges, strength rises to 44

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday welcomed three new judges — Justices Dinesh Mehta, Avneesh Jhingan and Chandrasekharan Sudha — who were sworn in by Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya. Their appointments, notified by the Centre earlier this month following Supreme Court Collegium recommendations, raise the court’s strength to 44.

Justices Mehta and Jhingan were transferred from the Rajasthan High Court, while Justice Sudha previously served at the Kerala High Court.

Justice Mehta, a third-generation lawyer enrolled in 1992, has ruled on more than 72,000 cases, including his landmark 2017 judgment directing the appointment of a transwoman in the Rajasthan Police. Justice Jhingan, who began his career at the Punjab and Haryana High Court before moving to Rajasthan, is known for his 2021 observation advocating safe houses for inter-caste and runaway couples.

Justice Sudha, a career judicial officer from Kerala, has served in several administrative and tribunal roles and was part of the bench that directed the SIT to treat the Hema Committee report as a source of cognisable offences, highlighting harassment and gender bias in the Malayalam film industry.

Their induction comes amid debate over the frequent transfer of judges to and from the Delhi High Court. Recently, six other judges from different states had taken oath here, prompting concern among sections of the Bar that such moves may limit prospects for local lawyers.

Delhi High Court Bar Association president N Hariharan urged that transfers be guided by transparency and institutional balance.