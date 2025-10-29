Forensic student plots partner’s ‘perfect murder’

NEW DELHI: A 21-year-old forensic science student, along with her former partner and his associate, allegedly murdered her 32-year-old live-in partner and tried to pass it off as an accidental fire in north Delhi’s Timarpur area earlier this month.

Police said the accused, identified as Amrita Chauhan (21), her ex-boyfriend Sumit Kashyap (27), and his friend Sandeep Kumar (29), strangled Ramkesh Meena, a UPSC aspirant, before setting his body ablaze.

The trio reportedly poured oil, ghee, and wine on the body to ensure it burned completely. On October 6, police received information about a fire incident in Timarpur. Firefighters discovered a charred body at the scene.

Initially, the death appeared accidental, as the accused had taken extreme precautions to destroy evidence. However, forensic experts found inconsistencies in the burn patterns, prompting a deeper probe.

CCTV footage from the night of October 5–6 revealed two masked persons entering the building, followed by Chauhan and another individual leaving just before the fire broke out.