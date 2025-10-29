How cloud seeding works to clean toxic air

NEW DELHI: Delhi on Tuesday carried out its first-ever cloud seeding trial in a bid to trigger artificial rain and bring temporary relief from the city’s toxic post-Diwali smog. The experiment, conducted by a team of scientists and officials using aircraft over parts of the capital, is being closely watched as authorities explore whether artificial rain can help clean Delhi’s air, even if for a short while.

Cloud seeding is a weather modification technique that aims to induce rainfall from existing clouds by dispersing certain substances into the atmosphere. Typically, chemicals such as silver iodide, potassium iodide or salt particles are released through aircraft or rockets into moisture-laden clouds.

These particles act as nuclei around which water vapour condenses, forming droplets that can grow heavy enough to fall as rain.

The key requirement, however, is the presence of clouds with sufficient moisture. Seeding cannot create rain from clear skies. In Delhi’s trial, aircraft released a combination of salts and silver iodide into pre-identified cloud formations over the city.

Scientists expect that, if the atmospheric conditions are favourable, these particles will stimulate rainfall, which can help wash down suspended pollutants such as PM2.5 and PM10 from the air. Similar methods have been used in countries like China, the United Arab Emirates and the United States for purposes ranging from drought management to pollution control, though with mixed results.