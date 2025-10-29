Man held for spying and fake passport racket in Delhi

NEW DELHI: A 59-year-old man was arrested from Seemapuri area for allegedly supplying sensitive information to foreign countries and obtaining multiple Indian passports using forged documents, police said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Adil Hussaini alias Syed Adil Hussain alias Mohammad Adil Hussaini alias Nasimuddin, is a resident of Jamshedpur in Tata Nagar, Jharkhand. He was apprehended on Sunday.

“Adil and his brother Akhtar Hussaini are suspected of supplying sensitive information to foreign countries and procuring fake passports using forged documents,” said Additional Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwah.

Police recovered one original and two forged passports from his possession. He was booked under Sections 61(2), 318, 338, and 340 of BNS and remanded to seven days of police custody for further interrogation.

Authorities are investigating the network to determine how many people received fake passports and to whom the information was passed.