Man nabbed for Rs 18 lakh robbery, Rs 30 lakh loan fraud

NEW DELHI: A 48-year-old man has been arrested in connection with two cases of robbing a businessman of Rs 18 lakh and forging documents to obtain a Rs 30 lakh property loan in Delhi, police said.

The accused, identified as Vikas Jain, a resident of Indore in Madhya Pradesh and Kohat Enclave in Delhi, had been declared a proclaimed offender in both cases, police said.

Police said Jain had robbed a businessman after firing at him in Delhi. He was arrested in that case and later released on bail, following which he absconded and frequently changed locations to evade arrest.

A tip-off revealed that Jain was expected to visit the Aerodrome area of Indore. A police team laid a trap and apprehended him before bringing him to Delhi. During probe, Jain disclosed that he was born in Indore and had shifted to Delhi around 30 years ago.

Fallen graduate

Jain, a Delhi graduate, turned to crime after financial troubles & had been living in Indore for the past two years to conceal his identity.