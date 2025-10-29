Massive cleanliness drive after Chhath puja

NEW DELHI: After the large-scale celebration of Chhath Puja, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, along with her ministers, MPs, and senior BJP leaders, participated in a massive sanitation drive at Chhath ghats and nearby areas in the city on Tuesday.
Gupta, along with Minister Kapil Mishra, joined cleanliness activities at Vasudev Ghat, while Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva took part in the drive at ITO Ghat. Officials have already been inspecting the ghats to ensure sanitation facilities, lighting, and other arrangements are in place.
The CM personally swept the premises to mark the beginning of the campaign and actively participated in the cleaning activities with the teams present. “The government has been conducting cleanliness and sanitation drives after every major festival, reaffirming its commitment to maintaining the cleanliness of the national capital,” she said.
Development Minister Kapil Mishra and officials from the concerned departments were also present during the drive at Vasudev Ghat. The Chief Minister said that after the grand celebration of Chhath Mahaparv, restoring the ghats to their pristine state is a collective responsibility.
She added that every celebration is complete only when its surroundings remain clean and beautiful afterward. Cleanliness, she emphasised, is not a one-day event but a continuous effort that must continue throughout the year with equal participation from the government and the public.
The Chief Minister further said the Delhi Government has been conducting special cleanliness drives across the city after Diwali, Valmiki Jayanti, and now Chhath Mahaparv.
Since Chhath was celebrated across Delhi’s colonies, canals, and Yamuna ghats, the government has ensured that all such sites are cleaned immediately after the festivities. She informed that any visible waste or litter along the Yamuna riverbanks and ghat premises is being cleared without delay.
Gupta also appealed to public representatives, volunteers, and departmental officers to pay special attention to maintaining cleanliness in their respective areas.
She concluded by saying that cleanliness is not solely the government’s responsibility but the duty of every citizen, adding that true transformation is possible only when society and administration work together.
Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, also launched the MCD campaign to clean all natural and artificial Chhath Ghats along the Yamuna.