Massive cleanliness drive after Chhath puja

NEW DELHI: After the large-scale celebration of Chhath Puja, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, along with her ministers, MPs, and senior BJP leaders, participated in a massive sanitation drive at Chhath ghats and nearby areas in the city on Tuesday.

Gupta, along with Minister Kapil Mishra, joined cleanliness activities at Vasudev Ghat, while Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva took part in the drive at ITO Ghat. Officials have already been inspecting the ghats to ensure sanitation facilities, lighting, and other arrangements are in place.

The CM personally swept the premises to mark the beginning of the campaign and actively participated in the cleaning activities with the teams present. “The government has been conducting cleanliness and sanitation drives after every major festival, reaffirming its commitment to maintaining the cleanliness of the national capital,” she said.

Development Minister Kapil Mishra and officials from the concerned departments were also present during the drive at Vasudev Ghat. The Chief Minister said that after the grand celebration of Chhath Mahaparv, restoring the ghats to their pristine state is a collective responsibility.

She added that every celebration is complete only when its surroundings remain clean and beautiful afterward. Cleanliness, she emphasised, is not a one-day event but a continuous effort that must continue throughout the year with equal participation from the government and the public.