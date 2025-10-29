NHAI takes measures to mitigate air pollution on highways in Delhi-NCR ​

NEW DELHI: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has taken a series of measures and issued a comprehensive Standard Operating Procedure (SoP) to its field offices in Delhi-NCR to mitigate air pollution caused by road construction and allied activities.

The guidelines outline a systematic approach to address air pollution generated from vehicular emissions, road dust, and construction activities.

The SoP prepared as part of our commitment to create cleaner and healthier surroundings for highway users and nearby communities--is applicable to all completed and under-construction stretches in Delhi-NCR under NHAI’s jurisdiction, said officials.

The comprehensive SoP provides a detailed framework for the deployment of mechanised road sweeping machines, greening of median as well as loop interchanges through regular plantation and implementation of Miyawaki method of plantation for forest creation along the highways, use of tarpaulin sheets to cover construction material during transportation and regular inspections and regular road maintenance to ensure pothole-free roads to reduce additional dust generation.

The Miyawaki method, developed by a Japanese botanist, is a technique for creating dense, native mini-forests in small urban spaces by planting many different native species together closely to accelerate growth.

“The guidelines also cover measures to minimise air pollution caused by construction activities through regular use of anti-smog guns, continuous water sprinkling through the day at construction sites and covering of construction material with green net to prevent airborne particulate pollution,” said officials.