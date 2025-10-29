Three men arrested for carrying out high-profile robbery in Rajasthan

NEW DELHI: In a joint operation with the Rajasthan Police, the Delhi Police has arrested three robbers involved in a high-profile robbery in Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar, where they posed as police personnel by wearing uniforms and using a modified Gypsy vehicle fitted with a red beacon, an official said.

On October 18, around 10 pm, five to six unidentified armed robbers, dressed in police uniforms, forcibly entered the house of a resident of Gujarawali Kat in Sri Ganganagar. The assailants threatened the complainant and his family members at gunpoint and began searching the almirahs inside the house.

Meanwhile, the complainant managed to go upstairs and raised an alarm, following which the accused fled the spot after robbing mobile phones and certain valuable articles, the official added. During investigation, the Rajasthan Police identified a mobile number registered under a fictitious identity, which was later found to be switched off. It was revealed that the mobile phone had previously latched onto a location in the capital.

“Police analysed the call detail records of the suspected mobile phone. Later, police found that the suspects were likely residents of West Delhi. A joint team of the Crime Branch and Rajasthan Police conducted multiple raids in Chander Vihar and arrested Baljinder,” DCP (Crime) Harsh Indora said. Baljinder confessed to his involvement in the crime and disclosed the names of his two accomplices who were also apprehended, the DCP added.