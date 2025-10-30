BJP begins preparations for MCD by-elections, appoints coordinators

NEW DELHI: A day after the announcement of bypoll dates for 12 vacant Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) seats, the Delhi BJP has begun active preparations.

Under the directions of Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, district presidents held meetings with mandal office-bearers and senior workers from respective wards to plan election strategies. Sachdeva on Wednesday appointed election coordinators and nominated one minister in charge for each of the 12 wards.

For Mundka, Manoj Shaukeen has been named coordinator with Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa as in-charge; for Shalimar Bagh (B), Rajan Tiwari will coordinate with Minister Kapil Mishra as in-charge; and for Ashok Vihar, Vishnu Mittal will coordinate with Sirsa as in-charge. Other appointments include Pankaj Kumar Jain and Atif Rashid as coordinators for Chandni Chowk and Chandni Mahal, respectively, both under Minister Ravindra Indraj.