BJP begins preparations for MCD by-elections, appoints coordinators

NEW DELHI: A day after the announcement of bypoll dates for 12 vacant Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) seats, the Delhi BJP has begun active preparations.
Under the directions of Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, district presidents held meetings with mandal office-bearers and senior workers from respective wards to plan election strategies. Sachdeva on Wednesday appointed election coordinators and nominated one minister in charge for each of the 12 wards.
For Mundka, Manoj Shaukeen has been named coordinator with Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa as in-charge; for Shalimar Bagh (B), Rajan Tiwari will coordinate with Minister Kapil Mishra as in-charge; and for Ashok Vihar, Vishnu Mittal will coordinate with Sirsa as in-charge. Other appointments include Pankaj Kumar Jain and Atif Rashid as coordinators for Chandni Chowk and Chandni Mahal, respectively, both under Minister Ravindra Indraj.
For Dwarka (B) and Dichau Kalan, MLAs Pradyuman Rajput and Abhay Verma will coordinate under Minister Dr. Pankaj Singh. MLA Surya Prakash Khatri will coordinate Narayana under Minister Ashish Sood. NDMC member Dinesh Pratap Singh and Jay Prakash will oversee Sangam Vihar (A) and Dakshinpuri, respectively, both under Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh. MLA Rajkumar Bhatia will coordinate Greater Kailash with Minister Ashish Sood, while Naseeb Singh will handle Vinod Nagar with Minister Kapil Mishra.
Sachdeva had earlier said Delhi’s “triple-engine” government has given new momentum to the city’s development and administration. He cited improved festival arrangements and pollution-control measures as examples of progress, expressing confidence that voters will support BJP overwhelmingly.
Meanwhile, AAP said it is fully prepared for the bypolls, confident of expanding its tally in the 12 seats.