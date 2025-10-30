Delhi air quality slips to ‘very poor’ as haze and fog blanket city

The national capital was once again covered by a thick blanket of haze and fog on Thursday morning, further worsening its air quality.

After remaining in the “poor” category for several days, the city’s air quality deteriorated to “very poor” as pollutants became trapped in the thick fog and calm winds..

At 8 am, Delhi’s overall air quality index (AQI) stood at 357, up from 279 a day earlier.

According to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 408 and Vivek Vihar 415 both categorised as “severe.”

Other areas also reported alarming levels: Ashok Vihar (388), Aya Nagar (331), Bawana (387), Burari Crossing (369), Dwarka Sector-8 (371), IGI Airport T3 (320), ITO (370), Lodhi Road (334), Mundka (364), Najafgarh (338), Narela (371), Punjabi Bagh (368), Patparganj (386), RK Puram (374) and Siri Fort (381) — all falling in the “very poor” category.

CPCB data showed that 33 monitoring stations across Delhi recorded air quality in the “very poor” category, with readings exceeding 300.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor' and 401 to 500 'severe', according to the CPCB classification.

The city also experienced reduced visibility as fog and the calm winds trapped pollutants close to the ground.

The Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi stated that the city's ventilation index -- which indicates the atmosphere's ability to disperse pollutants -- remained below the favourable level of 6,000 m²/s.

Weak winds of less than 10 kmph and thick fog have prevented pollutants from dispersing, resulting in a hazy sky, it stated.