Delhi CM calls Rahul Gandhi's remarks on Chhath ‘insult to devotees’

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday campaigned for BJP candidates in Bihar, addressing two rallies and a roadshow in Muzaffarpur’s Bochaha, Patna’s Malasalami (Patna Sahib), and Danapur assembly constituencies.

Gupta is on a two-day visit to Bihar and will campaign in Madhuban and Dinara (Rohtas) constituencies on Thursday.

At her rallies, Gupta criticised the RJD-Congress alliance, alleging that the coalition had “ruined the state” during its tenure. Taking aim at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the CM accused him of insulting the faith of Chhath devotees through his recent remarks.

Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Modi, alleging that he would do “anything for votes, even dance.”

In a post on X, Gupta wrote that Gandhi’s statements reflected “political immaturity” and were “a gross insult to the faith of millions of Chhath devotees.”

“His (Gandhi’s) comment on Chhath and ridicule directed at Mother Yamuna clearly shows that his thoughts are so much distanced from Indian culture, Sanatan tradition and folk beliefs,” the chief minister said.