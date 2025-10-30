Delhi CM calls Rahul Gandhi's remarks on Chhath ‘insult to devotees’

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday campaigned for BJP candidates in Bihar, addressing two rallies and a roadshow in Muzaffarpur’s Bochaha, Patna’s Malasalami (Patna Sahib), and Danapur assembly constituencies.
Gupta is on a two-day visit to Bihar and will campaign in Madhuban and Dinara (Rohtas) constituencies on Thursday.
At her rallies, Gupta criticised the RJD-Congress alliance, alleging that the coalition had “ruined the state” during its tenure. Taking aim at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the CM accused him of insulting the faith of Chhath devotees through his recent remarks.
Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Modi, alleging that he would do “anything for votes, even dance.”
In a post on X, Gupta wrote that Gandhi’s statements reflected “political immaturity” and were “a gross insult to the faith of millions of Chhath devotees.”
“His (Gandhi’s) comment on Chhath and ridicule directed at Mother Yamuna clearly shows that his thoughts are so much distanced from Indian culture, Sanatan tradition and folk beliefs,” the chief minister said.
CM further stated that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, the Delhi government had ensured a “remarkable confluence of faith and cleanliness” at Yamuna ghats during Chhath celebrations. She contrasted this with previous years, when devotees “were forced to worship amidst foam and filth,” adding that the BJP’s commitment to faith and cleanliness stood in stark contrast to Congress’s “negative politics.”
Calling Gandhi’s comments on PM “derogatory” and “a reflection of political bankruptcy,” she said the Congress had “no agenda for Bihar” and resorted to “personal accusations for cheap popularity.”
Gupta campaigns for BJP candidates in Bihar
CM Rekha Gupta, her cabinet colleagues and other state BJP leaders have started reaching Bihar to campaign for BJP candidates. Sources in the party said the CM will hold rallies, public meetings and road shows with focus on women voters in the state.
A massive Chhath Puja arrangement in the capital will also be part of her poll campaign. Delhi Minister Ashish Sood will be in the state for the remaining period of election campaign. Delhi Development Minister Kapil Mishra may also be seen in Bihar.