Left parties unite as JNUSU battle begins, final list out

NEW DELHI: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Wednesday announced the final list of candidates for the 2025 JNUSU elections, setting the stage for one of the most competitive student political battles in recent years.

Polling is scheduled for November 4, with major student bodies—Left Unity, the RSS-affiliated ABVP, and the Congress-backed NSUI—gearing up for an intense campaign across the campus.

The elections will fill four key central union posts—President, Vice-President, General Secretary, and Joint Secretary—along with multiple councillor seats representing various schools.

The Left Unity, comprising the All India Students’ Association (AISA), Students’ Federation of India (SFI) and Democratic Students’ Federation (DSF), has fielded a joint panel. Aditi from AISA will contest for the post of President, K. Gopika Babu (SFI) for Vice-President, Sunil Yadav (DSF) for General Secretary, and Danish Ali (AISA) for Joint Secretary. The alliance has also announced 20 nominations for councillor seats and three candidates for the Internal Committee (IC).

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has released its own list, contesting all four central posts and fielding 42 councillor candidates across schools, excluding the School of Arts & Aesthetics. Vikas Patel will vie for the post of President, with Tanya Kumari contesting for Vice-President, Rajeshwar Kant Dubey for General Secretary, and Anuj Damara for Joint Secretary. The outfit has also nominated three candidates for the IC.