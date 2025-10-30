Liquor addict kills man in northwest Delhi to ‘do something big’, nabbed

NEW DELHI: A 20-year-old liquor addict was arrested for allegedly killing a man in northwest Delhi’s Keshav Puram area.

The accused, who wanted to “do something big”, tied the victim with a scarf to a truck and brutally hit him on the head multiple times with a brick, police said on Wednesday.

He has been identified as Amit alias Pawwa, a resident of JJ Colony in Wazirpur.

During interrogation, it was revealed that Amit is a habitual liquor addict who harboured a desire to gain notoriety by committing a serious act. On the day of the incident, upon finding the victim in a heavily drunken condition, he decided to kill him following a sudden provocation.

On October 20, police received information about a man found lying near Metro pillar numbers 220–221 in Wazirpur. The man was tied with a scarf and was bleeding from the head beside a truck.

“When police reached the spot, the person was found hanging with a scarf. The injured was taken to Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital, where he was declared brought dead. The deceased was later identified as Daya Kishan, a resident of JJ Colony in Wazirpur,” said DCP (Northwest) Bhisham Singh.

“A team examined CCTV footage from the area, which showed the victim wandering alone in a drunken condition before the murder. Later, the accused was identified and nabbed from Prembari Pul, near the railway line, Wazirpur,” Singh said. “During interrogation, he confessed to the killing and narrated the entire sequence of events,” the officer added.