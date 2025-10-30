Man arrested days after woman killed in hit-and-run case in Delhi

NEW DELHI: A 46-year-old man was arrested for his alleged involvement in a hit-and-run case in which a woman was killed near IP Estate in central Delhi, police said on Wednesday.

“The identity of the woman is yet to be ascertained. She was declared dead at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital,” a police officer said.

“On October 25 at 2.32 pm, information regarding a road accident was received at the IP Estate police station. A case was registered and the investigation was taken up,” an officer said.

During probe, police coordinated with the control room to determine the exact time of the accident and analysed multiple CCTV footages installed along the Yamuna Bridge stretch.

“The offending vehicle was found registered in the name of Kushal Pal Tomer, a resident of Daryaganj. It was found that he had shifted to the Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC) campus. Later, on Monday, police traced both the offending vehicle and its driver,”

Deputy Commissioner of Police (central) Nidhin Valsan said.Tomer was interrogated, during which he confessed to driving the vehicle at the time of the accident and admitted that he fled the scene out of fear. The car involved has been seized.

Panicked and fled from spot

The accused disclosed that he was driving towards his residence when the accident occurred. He panicked and fled from the spot without informing the police. Further probe is on.